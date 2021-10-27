Commuters check their smartphones as they ride a subway in Beijing. The Cyberspace Administration of China’s latest draft proposal directs internet platform operators to ban re-registration of social media accounts that were previously closed for violating laws and regulations. Photo: Agence France-Presse Commuters check their smartphones as they ride a subway in Beijing. The Cyberspace Administration of China’s latest draft proposal directs internet platform operators to ban re-registration of social media accounts that were previously closed for violating laws and regulations. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Commuters check their smartphones as they ride a subway in Beijing. The Cyberspace Administration of China’s latest draft proposal directs internet platform operators to ban re-registration of social media accounts that were previously closed for violating laws and regulations. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech /  Policy

China updates rules on real-name registration online in crackdown on schemes to revive banned user accounts

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China has proposed updating regulations on how users of domestic online platforms identify themselves
  • This was designed to prevent owners of banned social media accounts from registering under a similar name on another platform

Topic |   China’s internet censorship
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 6:38pm, 27 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Commuters check their smartphones as they ride a subway in Beijing. The Cyberspace Administration of China’s latest draft proposal directs internet platform operators to ban re-registration of social media accounts that were previously closed for violating laws and regulations. Photo: Agence France-Presse Commuters check their smartphones as they ride a subway in Beijing. The Cyberspace Administration of China’s latest draft proposal directs internet platform operators to ban re-registration of social media accounts that were previously closed for violating laws and regulations. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Commuters check their smartphones as they ride a subway in Beijing. The Cyberspace Administration of China’s latest draft proposal directs internet platform operators to ban re-registration of social media accounts that were previously closed for violating laws and regulations. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE