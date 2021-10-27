A billboard promoting Singles Day sales on Alibaba’s Tmall and Taobao in Hong Kong, Oct. 2021. Photo: SCMP/Xiaomei Chen
China sees sharp slowdown in online commerce growth in coming years, as market matures and focus shifts to rural economy
- The slowdown in China’s e-commerce growth rate was partly expected, as deceleration has already started
- The government will encourage enterprises to use short videos and live streaming to promote e-commerce ecosystems for the countryside
