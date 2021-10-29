Shoppers and pedestrians wait at a traffic signal at Nanjing Road in Shanghai. For data gathered from the personal information of more than 1 million Chinese, a government review is mandatory before moving it across the border. Photo: Bloomberg Shoppers and pedestrians wait at a traffic signal at Nanjing Road in Shanghai. For data gathered from the personal information of more than 1 million Chinese, a government review is mandatory before moving it across the border. Photo: Bloomberg
Shoppers and pedestrians wait at a traffic signal at Nanjing Road in Shanghai. For data gathered from the personal information of more than 1 million Chinese, a government review is mandatory before moving it across the border. Photo: Bloomberg
China drafts tough rules to stop data from leaving its borders as Beijing tightens grip on information

  • The new rules could also potentially affect data flows between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, as they cover all data leaving China’s ‘borders’
  • An international consumer goods company will have to go through the government if it wants to share its Chinese consumer database with head office

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 3:16pm, 29 Oct, 2021

