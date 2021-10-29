The National Press and Publication Administration, which is in charge of licensing video games in the country, has not published a list of approved new titles since the end of July. Photo: Agence France-Presse The National Press and Publication Administration, which is in charge of licensing video games in the country, has not published a list of approved new titles since the end of July. Photo: Agence France-Presse
The National Press and Publication Administration, which is in charge of licensing video games in the country, has not published a list of approved new titles since the end of July. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech /  Policy

China’s video gaming industry on edge as government approval of new game licences remain in limbo

  • The latest freeze in new game approvals in the world’s biggest video gaming market reached 100 days as of Friday, the longest since a nine-month hiatus in 2018
  • Industry regulator the National Press and Publication Administration has not published a list of approved new titles since the end of July

Topic |   Video gaming
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 11:08pm, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The National Press and Publication Administration, which is in charge of licensing video games in the country, has not published a list of approved new titles since the end of July. Photo: Agence France-Presse The National Press and Publication Administration, which is in charge of licensing video games in the country, has not published a list of approved new titles since the end of July. Photo: Agence France-Presse
The National Press and Publication Administration, which is in charge of licensing video games in the country, has not published a list of approved new titles since the end of July. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE