The National Press and Publication Administration, which is in charge of licensing video games in the country, has not published a list of approved new titles since the end of July. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China’s video gaming industry on edge as government approval of new game licences remain in limbo
- The latest freeze in new game approvals in the world’s biggest video gaming market reached 100 days as of Friday, the longest since a nine-month hiatus in 2018
- Industry regulator the National Press and Publication Administration has not published a list of approved new titles since the end of July
Topic | Video gaming
