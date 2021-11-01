Saleswomen use live-streamed marketing campaigns to help drive demand for cosmetic products at a shopping centre in northern China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing police bust firm stealing data from live-streaming e-commerce apps as China boosts personal information protection under new law
- Chinese data analysis firm Pangqiu was caught illegally using crawler software to siphon data from live-streaming apps
- Following the police action, live-streaming e-commerce influencer Austin Li Jiaqi denied allegations of data manipulation with the aid of firms like Pangqiu
Topic | E-commerce
