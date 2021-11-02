A video screen outside a shopping centre in Beijing showing Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking. Photo: AP Photo A video screen outside a shopping centre in Beijing showing Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking. Photo: AP Photo
A video screen outside a shopping centre in Beijing showing Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking. Photo: AP Photo
Tech /  Policy

Explainer |
What China’s strict new data export guidelines mean to international businesses

  • Proposed guidelines for firms transferring data outside China’s borders, including to Hong Kong and Macau, are more wide-ranging than expected, said experts
  • The draft rules oblige all companies that process data gathered in China to conduct a self-review on the risks of data export

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 8:00pm, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A video screen outside a shopping centre in Beijing showing Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking. Photo: AP Photo A video screen outside a shopping centre in Beijing showing Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking. Photo: AP Photo
A video screen outside a shopping centre in Beijing showing Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE