Hit titles Fortnite and DnF pause on China amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on gaming industry

  • US games developer Epic Games said that it is ending its three-year ‘testing’ of Fortnite, its massively-popular shooting game
  • Nexon, a Japanese-Korean game studio, announced that it would launch DnF Mobile in South Korea, with no mention of China date

Josh Ye
Updated: 10:49pm, 2 Nov, 2021

Epic’s local partner Tencent Holdings, has been unable to get a licence to officially launch the game in China. Photo: Handout
