Epic’s local partner Tencent Holdings, has been unable to get a licence to officially launch the game in China. Photo: Handout
Hit titles Fortnite and DnF pause on China amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on gaming industry
- US games developer Epic Games said that it is ending its three-year ‘testing’ of Fortnite, its massively-popular shooting game
- Nexon, a Japanese-Korean game studio, announced that it would launch DnF Mobile in South Korea, with no mention of China date
Topic | Gaming
Epic’s local partner Tencent Holdings, has been unable to get a licence to officially launch the game in China. Photo: Handout