The ministry ordered the 38 apps to rectify the violations by November 9, stating that those who failed to meet the deadline will face further action. Photo: AP The ministry ordered the 38 apps to rectify the violations by November 9, stating that those who failed to meet the deadline will face further action. Photo: AP
The ministry ordered the 38 apps to rectify the violations by November 9, stating that those who failed to meet the deadline will face further action. Photo: AP
Tech /  Policy

Beijing orders fresh batch of apps, including some run by Tencent and Alibaba, to rectify violations as regulatory crackdown continues

  • MIIT also called out other popular apps, including Xiaohongshu and online dating app Tantan, for over-collecting user data
  • The naming and shaming of this latest batch of apps comes just days after China rolled out its new Personal Information Protection Law

Topic |   China technology
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 8:19pm, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The ministry ordered the 38 apps to rectify the violations by November 9, stating that those who failed to meet the deadline will face further action. Photo: AP The ministry ordered the 38 apps to rectify the violations by November 9, stating that those who failed to meet the deadline will face further action. Photo: AP
The ministry ordered the 38 apps to rectify the violations by November 9, stating that those who failed to meet the deadline will face further action. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE