The ministry ordered the 38 apps to rectify the violations by November 9, stating that those who failed to meet the deadline will face further action. Photo: AP
Beijing orders fresh batch of apps, including some run by Tencent and Alibaba, to rectify violations as regulatory crackdown continues
- MIIT also called out other popular apps, including Xiaohongshu and online dating app Tantan, for over-collecting user data
- The naming and shaming of this latest batch of apps comes just days after China rolled out its new Personal Information Protection Law
Topic | China technology
