The CEO of app developer Deniu Technology was sentenced to more than five years in prison for apps that helped users spoof their location on office software. Photo: Shutterstock The CEO of app developer Deniu Technology was sentenced to more than five years in prison for apps that helped users spoof their location on office software. Photo: Shutterstock
Fake work attendance app for Alibaba’s office tool DingTalk lands developer in prison for five-and-a-half years

  • Beijing Deniu Technology CEO Zhang Chaojie was convicted of ‘sabotaging computer systems’ for apps that spoofed location and Wi-Fi data
  • The executive argued that allowing some workers to check in late ‘isn’t very serious’, and said the apps do more than just fake GPS coordinates

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:27pm, 4 Nov, 2021

