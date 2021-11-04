The CEO of app developer Deniu Technology was sentenced to more than five years in prison for apps that helped users spoof their location on office software. Photo: Shutterstock
Fake work attendance app for Alibaba’s office tool DingTalk lands developer in prison for five-and-a-half years
- Beijing Deniu Technology CEO Zhang Chaojie was convicted of ‘sabotaging computer systems’ for apps that spoofed location and Wi-Fi data
- The executive argued that allowing some workers to check in late ‘isn’t very serious’, and said the apps do more than just fake GPS coordinates
Topic | Alibaba
The CEO of app developer Deniu Technology was sentenced to more than five years in prison for apps that helped users spoof their location on office software. Photo: Shutterstock