Members of Chinese esports team Edward Gaming hoist the Summoner’s Cup after winning the finals of the League of Legends World Championship on November 6, 2021, in Reykjavik, capital of Iceland. Photo: Riot Games via Getty Images Members of Chinese esports team Edward Gaming hoist the Summoner’s Cup after winning the finals of the League of Legends World Championship on November 6, 2021, in Reykjavik, capital of Iceland. Photo: Riot Games via Getty Images
Chinese esports fans celebrate country’s latest world championship amid Beijing’s tightened controls on video gaming

  • Edward Gaming has become only the third Chinese team to win the esports industry’s coveted League of Legends World Championship finals
  • The Shanghai-based team also claimed the tournament’s pool prize money totalling US$2.225 million

Tracy Qu and Josh Ye

Updated: 7:56pm, 7 Nov, 2021

