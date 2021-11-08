Yu Minhong, founder of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, attends a forum at the fifth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on November 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters Yu Minhong, founder of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, attends a forum at the fifth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on November 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Yu Minhong, founder of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, attends a forum at the fifth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on November 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

China’s private tutoring guru closes 1,500 of New Oriental schools amid Beijing crackdown

  • Yu Minhong, founder of New Oriental, announced that the company will start selling farm produce after closing its after-school tutoring business
  • The State Council issued sweeping new regulations in July that banned private tutoring centres from making profits by teaching school subjects

Topic |   China education
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:15pm, 8 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Yu Minhong, founder of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, attends a forum at the fifth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on November 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters Yu Minhong, founder of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, attends a forum at the fifth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on November 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Yu Minhong, founder of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, attends a forum at the fifth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on November 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE