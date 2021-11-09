SAMR, which oversees advertising, said any illegal adverts will result in “serious” punishments as part of a “a high-pressure regulatory environment”. Photo: Shutterstock
China reiterates ban on online and offline advertising for off-campus tutoring as it keeps up pressure on industry
- The ban is part of wider government efforts to implement a July policy that prohibits anyone from making a profit from tutoring for school curriculum classes
- SAMR has already uncovered 1,570 illegal advertising cases, and fines totalling a combined 30.6 million yuan have been issued
Topic | China education
