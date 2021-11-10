The metaverse is described as a shared, immersive 3D virtual space where users can play, socialise and trade. Photo: AP The metaverse is described as a shared, immersive 3D virtual space where users can play, socialise and trade. Photo: AP
Chinese firms questioned by market regulators after they jump on the metaverse bandwagon

  • ZQGame, whose shares shot up more than 300 per cent after announcing a metaverse game in September, is being probed by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  • The letter sent to ZQGame last week was not the first time the company has been asked to respond to questions regarding its involvement in the metaverse

Josh Ye
Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Nov, 2021

