The metaverse is described as a shared, immersive 3D virtual space where users can play, socialise and trade. Photo: AP
Chinese firms questioned by market regulators after they jump on the metaverse bandwagon
- ZQGame, whose shares shot up more than 300 per cent after announcing a metaverse game in September, is being probed by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange
- The letter sent to ZQGame last week was not the first time the company has been asked to respond to questions regarding its involvement in the metaverse
Topic | Regulation
