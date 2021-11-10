Advertisement to promote Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping festival in Shanghai, China on November 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters Advertisement to promote Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping festival in Shanghai, China on November 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Advertisement to promote Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping festival in Shanghai, China on November 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba, Meituan units summoned by Chinese regulator for ‘unfair competition’ during Singles’ Day festival

  • The market watchdog in the southern province of Guangdong cautions e-commerce platform operators against business malpractice
  • This year’s Singles’ Day shopping spree is the first one since Beijing fined Alibaba and Meituan over monopolistic behaviour

Jane Zhang
Updated: 10:00pm, 10 Nov, 2021

