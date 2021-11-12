The WeChat app icon is seen reflected on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken September 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Consumer group questions Tencent over data privacy policy for WeChat personalised ads
- WeChat, which has 1.26 billion monthly active users, has recently made it easier for users to turn off ad recommendations based on behavioural data
- The consumer watchdog’s latest move comes amid China’s tighter scrutiny over how internet companies collect and handle user data under tough new privacy law
Topic | WeChat
