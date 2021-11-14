Electronic billboards display stock transactions on Exchange Square, the location of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on September 21. Photo: EPA-EFE Electronic billboards display stock transactions on Exchange Square, the location of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on September 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese tech giants to face cybersecurity reviews for IPOs in Hong Kong, but rules more lenient than foreign listings

  • A draft regulation from the Cyberspace Administration of China clarifies rules for listing in Hong Kong, but keeps them separate from foreign IPOs
  • Tech companies seeking overseas IPOs were forced to reassess options this year under cybersecurity review rules for companies with data on 1 million users

Josh Ye
Updated: 7:29pm, 14 Nov, 2021

