Electronic billboards display stock transactions on Exchange Square, the location of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on September 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese tech giants to face cybersecurity reviews for IPOs in Hong Kong, but rules more lenient than foreign listings
- A draft regulation from the Cyberspace Administration of China clarifies rules for listing in Hong Kong, but keeps them separate from foreign IPOs
- Tech companies seeking overseas IPOs were forced to reassess options this year under cybersecurity review rules for companies with data on 1 million users
Topic | Cybersecurity
