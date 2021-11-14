A man walks past an advertising poster for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong on September 25. Photo: EPA-EFE A man walks past an advertising poster for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong on September 25. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese official punished for supporting cryptocurrency mining companies is expelled from Communist Party

  • Xiao Yi, a top official in Jiangxi province, was found to have illegally supported enterprises for the purpose of crypto mining
  • Beijing has driven out most of China’s cryptocurrency mining activities this year in a crackdown that kicked off over the summer

Josh Ye
Updated: 9:30pm, 14 Nov, 2021

