People use smartphones in Shenzhen, China. A new regulation proposed by the Cyberspace Administration of China would punish individuals and organisations for providing tools and services for others to access censored foreign websites. Photo: AFP Photo People use smartphones in Shenzhen, China. A new regulation proposed by the Cyberspace Administration of China would punish individuals and organisations for providing tools and services for others to access censored foreign websites. Photo: AFP Photo
China’s VPN providers face harsher punishment for scaling the Great Firewall under new data regulation

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China drafts detailed new rules prohibiting the provision of tools for accessing censored overseas websites
  • The regulation marks the country’s strictest attempt so far to clamp down on unauthorised VPN services

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:02pm, 15 Nov, 2021

