A view of Victoria Harbour at the waterfront of Tsim Sha Tsui on November 9. Hong Kong has sought to establish itself as a regional data hub, but Beijing’s restrictions on cross-border data flows from the mainland make it harder to achieve. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong saw itself as Asia’s data hub, but Beijing’s strict cybersecurity rules threaten that status
- Hong Kong’s outdated data privacy law puts it out of step with Beijing, experts say, as the mainland pushes to restrict cross-border data flows
- A new draft regulation has confirmed that some mainland companies seeking an IPO in Hong Kong would also be subject to a cybersecurity review
Topic | Cybersecurity
