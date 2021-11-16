There are 805 licensed fish shooting games, such as the popular Ocean Fortune, currently operating in mainland China, according to government data. Photo: Google Play
Tencent throws out popular fish shooting games from app stores amid China’s tightened video gaming regulation
- Chinese internet giant Tencent has removed popular fish shooting games from its app stores as part of a ‘risk inspection’ campaign
- Fish shooting games, in which players use cannons to shoot a variety of fish in a pool for rewards, are one of the most profitable gaming genres in China
