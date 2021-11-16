A child plays Tencent’s popular game Honour of Kings in Dezhou, Shandong province, on July 2, 2017. Gaming stocks rose on Tuesday following news that the Chinese government may soon resume approving new games for sale in the country. Photo: Reuters
China gaming ban: licenses for new titles may resume soon, media report says, boosting Tencent and NetEase stocks
- New game approvals in China could come by the end of November, a local newspaper reported, as company executives say they also expect the freeze to end soon
- China has not approved any new game licenses since July, and the months-long crackdown has resulted in cancelled projects and lay-offs in the industry
