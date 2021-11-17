Chinese authorities see cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin as a threat to China’s financial stability and capital account controls.. Photo: AFP
Chinese cryptocurrency media outlets suspend websites as Beijing shows zero tolerance on virtual assets
- ChainNews tweeted Monday that its website would suspend service for up to 10 hours for ‘upgrade maintenance’, but the site remained down on Wednesday
- The Twitter accounts of ChainNews and Odaily provided links to their Telegram channels, where they continue posting news and interacting with readers
