Chinese authorities see cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin as a threat to China’s financial stability and capital account controls.. Photo: AFP
Chinese cryptocurrency media outlets suspend websites as Beijing shows zero tolerance on virtual assets

  • ChainNews tweeted Monday that its website would suspend service for up to 10 hours for ‘upgrade maintenance’, but the site remained down on Wednesday
  • The Twitter accounts of ChainNews and Odaily provided links to their Telegram channels, where they continue posting news and interacting with readers

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:26pm, 17 Nov, 2021

