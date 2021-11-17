China’s new set of guidelines for building a ‘cyberspace civilisation’ urges all levels of government to bring ideology, culture, moral standards and online behaviour under control. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing to discuss efforts to clean, control the internet at ‘cyberspace civilisation’ conference
- The event comes months after the Communist Party and the State Council released a set of guidelines for building a ‘cyberspace civilisation’
- It urges all levels of government to bring ideology, culture, moral standards and online behaviour under control
