China’s new set of guidelines for building a ‘cyberspace civilisation’ urges all levels of government to bring ideology, culture, moral standards and online behaviour under control. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing to discuss efforts to clean, control the internet at ‘cyberspace civilisation’ conference

  • The event comes months after the Communist Party and the State Council released a set of guidelines for building a ‘cyberspace civilisation’
  • It urges all levels of government to bring ideology, culture, moral standards and online behaviour under control

Topic |   China’s internet censorship
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 17 Nov, 2021

