League of Legends creator beats Squid Game on Netflix with game-based animated series
- Arcane, an animated TV series based on League of Legends, has overtaken Squid Game as Netflix’s No 1 show in more than 50 markets
- Riot Games has been Tencent’s best investment yet – a deal which made the Chinese company an international gaming giant
