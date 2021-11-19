The ruling Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo meeting this week stressed the importance of tech self-sufficiency, which means China must have control over advanced technologies needed for national development. Photo: Shutterstock
The ruling Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo meeting this week stressed the importance of tech self-sufficiency, which means China must have control over advanced technologies needed for national development. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Policy

US-China tech war: Xi Jinping doubles down on ‘technology security’ measures as part of nation’s five-year plan

  • China’s ruling Communist Party wants to ratchet up tech security measures in line with national development efforts
  • It stressed the importance of self-sufficiency in advanced technologies amid tensions between Beijing and Washington

Topic |   US-China tech war
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 6:30pm, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The ruling Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo meeting this week stressed the importance of tech self-sufficiency, which means China must have control over advanced technologies needed for national development. Photo: Shutterstock
The ruling Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo meeting this week stressed the importance of tech self-sufficiency, which means China must have control over advanced technologies needed for national development. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE