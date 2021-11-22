Chinese regulators want to bring order to the the country’s vast e-commerce market, with a focus on resolving issues related to monopolistic practices, unfair competition and counterfeiting. Illustration: Shutterstock
Chinese regulators want to bring order to the the country’s vast e-commerce market, with a focus on resolving issues related to monopolistic practices, unfair competition and counterfeiting. Illustration: Shutterstock
E-commerce
Tech /  Policy

Explainer |
China’s e-commerce crackdown: timeline of Beijing’s actions to bring tech giants in line with national policy

  • Big Tech firms, led by Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan, are under the spotlight in China’s campaign to bring order to the world’s biggest e-commerce market
  • This crackdown signalled policymakers’ heightened concerns over the growing power, influence and risks of these digital platform operators

Topic |   E-commerce
Bien Perez
Bien Perez

Updated: 7:00am, 22 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese regulators want to bring order to the the country’s vast e-commerce market, with a focus on resolving issues related to monopolistic practices, unfair competition and counterfeiting. Illustration: Shutterstock
Chinese regulators want to bring order to the the country’s vast e-commerce market, with a focus on resolving issues related to monopolistic practices, unfair competition and counterfeiting. Illustration: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE