The idea of creating a technology advisory body for China’s top decision-makers gained momentum in 2017 when Washington – under former US President Donald Trump – started to restrict China’s access to US technologies. Photo: Weibo
China’s top science and technology advisory commission emerges from the dark as Beijing charts future economic course
- The members, function and organisation chart for the commission remain unknown as the Chinese government has disclosed little information about the body
- China’s Politburo has requested the body to project ‘the future trends of international and domestic technology development’
