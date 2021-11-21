Alibaba was one of several tech giants fined by China’s antitrust watchdog for failing to report previous business deals. Photo: AP Photo
China’s latest fines on Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu show Beijing’s anti-monopoly commitment
- Violations announced by the country’s antitrust watchdog on Saturday dates back as early as 2012
- Beijing is committed to scrutinising business deals by tech giants, said an analyst
