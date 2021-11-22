A host introduces products during a live broadcast in Yiwu, in eastern Zhejiang province, on February 8. Live streaming has become a popular way of selling goods on e-commerce platforms like Taobao, but its rapid rise has come with regulatory scrutiny. Photo: Xinhua
E-commerce hub Hangzhou fines top online influencers for tax evasion amid live-streaming crackdown
- The Hangzhou tax authority said Zhu Chenhui and Lin Shanshan illegally filed personal wages as company income, evading more than US$6.5 million in taxes
- The fines come as Beijing has been cracking down on tax evasion and the booming live-streaming e-commerce industry, limiting what can be sold
Topic | E-commerce
