A host introduces products during a live broadcast in Yiwu, in eastern Zhejiang province, on February 8. Live streaming has become a popular way of selling goods on e-commerce platforms like Taobao, but its rapid rise has come with regulatory scrutiny. Photo: Xinhua
E-commerce hub Hangzhou fines top online influencers for tax evasion amid live-streaming crackdown

  • The Hangzhou tax authority said Zhu Chenhui and Lin Shanshan illegally filed personal wages as company income, evading more than US$6.5 million in taxes
  • The fines come as Beijing has been cracking down on tax evasion and the booming live-streaming e-commerce industry, limiting what can be sold

Tracy Qu and Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 5:27pm, 22 Nov, 2021

