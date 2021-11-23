This file photo taken on January 19, 2017 shows actor Kris Wu attending the premiere of “xXx: Return Of Xander Cage” in Los Angeles, California. The Chinese-Canadian pop megastar was detained on suspicion of rape, Beijing police said on July 31, 2021. Photo: AFP
Beijing’s campaign to ‘discipline’ celebrities expands to what they can do on social media
- Online platforms will be required to monitor celebrity accounts and report any inappropriate activity to the authorities
- The notice also banned the act of whitewashing’ any celebrity who has broken the law or engaged in what is deemed as unethical behaviour
