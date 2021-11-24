Representations of virtual currency bitcoin placed on US dollar banknotes on May 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Crypto oversight agenda released by US banking regulators could require permission to offer digital currencies
- The Federal Reserve and other banking agencies are grappling with issues related to cryptocurrencies, including custody and crypto-backed loans
- The agenda does not affect current regulations, but the agencies are seeking to clarify next year how banks’ use of crypto will be regulated
Topic | Digital currencies
Representations of virtual currency bitcoin placed on US dollar banknotes on May 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters