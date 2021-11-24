The booth of Alibaba Cloud pictured at MWC Barcelona on February 27, 2019. Photo: Bien Perez
Beijing lectures Alibaba, Baidu cloud units over fraudulent websites amid internet clean-up campaigns
- China’s industry ministry told Alibaba and Baidu that their cloud units were not adequately fighting telecoms fraud and ordered corrective action
- Both cloud computing and storage services are facing mounting scrutiny in China as the government increases regulatory oversight of the internet
