Chinese live-streaming e-commerce stars Zhu Chenhui, left, and Lin Shanshan have become the unofficial poster girls of the new tax-focused crackdown. Photos: Weibo
Chinese live-streaming e-commerce stars Zhu Chenhui, left, and Lin Shanshan have become the unofficial poster girls of the new tax-focused crackdown. Photos: Weibo
Tech /  Policy

China’s tech crackdown: live-streaming e-commerce stars get a reality check from the taxman

  • The implications of this tax-focused campaign on the live-streaming sector could be huge for the world’s biggest e-commerce market
  • Chinese live-streaming stars Zhu Chenhui and Lin Shanshan have become the unofficial poster girls of this new crackdown

Topic |   Live streaming
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 7:19pm, 24 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese live-streaming e-commerce stars Zhu Chenhui, left, and Lin Shanshan have become the unofficial poster girls of the new tax-focused crackdown. Photos: Weibo
Chinese live-streaming e-commerce stars Zhu Chenhui, left, and Lin Shanshan have become the unofficial poster girls of the new tax-focused crackdown. Photos: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE