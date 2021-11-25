While artificial intelligence is being used to help transform a broad swathe of industries, its application in social scoring platforms and surveillance systems have raised ethical concerns. Illustration: Shutterstock
UN agency pushes global AI ethics norm that bans use of the technology for social scoring, mass surveillance purposes
- Unesco’s AI guidelines oppose use of the technology for ‘invasive’ applications that ‘infringe on human rights and fundamental freedoms’
- The UN agency’s recommendations come more than a month after China introduced its own set of ethical guidelines governing AI
Topic | Artificial intelligence
While artificial intelligence is being used to help transform a broad swathe of industries, its application in social scoring platforms and surveillance systems have raised ethical concerns. Illustration: Shutterstock