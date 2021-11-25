Chinese President Xi Jinping approved a plan on Wednesday to revamp the country’s science and technology system. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China tech war: Beijing draws up three-year plan to revamp state technology system
- The new blueprint approved by President Xi Jinping calls for an improved state system to help China achieve self-sufficiency in technology
- Efforts to revamp the country’s tech system gains urgency after US sanctions limited China’s access to advanced chips
