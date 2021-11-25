The Tencent Holdings Ltd. headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China tech crackdown: Tencent’s app update suspension seen as a shot across the bows of other app developers
- Analysts say authorities want to send a message to app developers that they must comply with new laws and regulations on user data
- Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has been engaged in a broad campaign to ensure compliance with China’s new data laws
