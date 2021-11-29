The University of Science and Technology of China is now offering a doctoral programme for quantum science and technology. Photo: Shutterstock
The University of Science and Technology of China is now offering a doctoral programme for quantum science and technology. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Policy

US-China tech war: school in eastern Anhui province offers country’s first PhD programme in quantum technology as global race to lead this field heats up

  • The University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, capital of Anhui province, has started a doctoral programme for quantum science and technology
  • Its new academic programme reflects the government’s focus on increasing the number of quantum technology researchers in the country

Topic |   Quantum computing
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 29 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The University of Science and Technology of China is now offering a doctoral programme for quantum science and technology. Photo: Shutterstock
The University of Science and Technology of China is now offering a doctoral programme for quantum science and technology. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE