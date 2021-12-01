Weibo CEO Charles Chao (centre) celebrates moments after Weibo began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on April 17, 2014 in New York. The company is seeking a secondary listing in Hong Kong this month. Photo: AFP
Weibo CEO Charles Chao (centre) celebrates moments after Weibo began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on April 17, 2014 in New York. The company is seeking a secondary listing in Hong Kong this month. Photo: AFP
IPO
Tech /  Policy

Hong Kong listings for Weibo, SenseTime, NetEase’s music app seen as test case for China’s new cybersecurity rules

  • Three Chinese tech companies are poised to float their shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange this month
  • Their planned listings come after Beijing proposed new rules requiring cybersecurity reviews for certain offshore IPOs, including in Hong Kong

Topic |   IPO
Xinmei ShenGeorgina Lee
Xinmei Shen and Georgina Lee

Updated: 8:00pm, 1 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Weibo CEO Charles Chao (centre) celebrates moments after Weibo began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on April 17, 2014 in New York. The company is seeking a secondary listing in Hong Kong this month. Photo: AFP
Weibo CEO Charles Chao (centre) celebrates moments after Weibo began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on April 17, 2014 in New York. The company is seeking a secondary listing in Hong Kong this month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE