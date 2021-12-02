While Beijing has cracked down on cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens and the metaverse have been operating in a grey area in China. Illustration: Shutterstock
China’s growing market for NFTs, metaverse could foster new money-laundering schemes, central bank official warns

  • As virtual assets, NFTs and the metaverse could be used for money-laundering purposes, according to a People’s Bank of China official
  • More than 50 jurisdictions across mainland China plan or have already moved to establish a regulatory framework for NFTs and the metaverse

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:20pm, 2 Dec, 2021

