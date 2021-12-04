Royalty-free stock vector ID: 1926221756

Large group of people in the shape of China flag. People’s Republic of China. Population concept. Isometric vector illustration. Shutterstock Images
China’s population to peak in 2021 as demographic turning point has already arrived, threatening to disrupt Beijing’s economic ambitions
- The size of China’s population already peaked this year, which is much earlier than expected, according to Trip.com Group executive chairman James Liang
- Falling birth rates, an ageing population and shrinking labour force represent headwinds that could disrupt China’s economic development
