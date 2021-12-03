Macau’s casinos have been hard hit by Covid-19. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
Macau
Tech /  Policy

China wants to turn Macau from a casino den into a tech base for the Greater Bay Area

  • The tech-themed Beyond Expo saw hundreds of mainland tech investors and executives cross the border to discuss their visions for Macau
  • Gambling contributed over half of the city’s US$54 billion GDP pre-pandemic and generated 80 per cent of government tax revenue

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Macau

Updated: 10:00pm, 3 Dec, 2021

