Macau’s casinos have been hard hit by Covid-19. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
China wants to turn Macau from a casino den into a tech base for the Greater Bay Area
- The tech-themed Beyond Expo saw hundreds of mainland tech investors and executives cross the border to discuss their visions for Macau
- Gambling contributed over half of the city’s US$54 billion GDP pre-pandemic and generated 80 per cent of government tax revenue
