View of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area on April 28, 2019. Photo: SCMP/ Martin Chan
Tech /  Policy

State-backed Shenzhen Capital warns of metaverse, semiconductor overvaluations amid hype in China

  • The chairman of Shenzhen Capital Group said overvaluations in the hyped-up metaverse and strategically important semiconductor industries could be harmful
  • The metaverse is promising, he said, but the firm has so far avoided investing in virtual reality because it has not lived up to the hype

Topic |   Virtual Reality
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 11:00am, 9 Dec, 2021

