View of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area on April 28, 2019. Photo: SCMP/ Martin Chan
State-backed Shenzhen Capital warns of metaverse, semiconductor overvaluations amid hype in China
- The chairman of Shenzhen Capital Group said overvaluations in the hyped-up metaverse and strategically important semiconductor industries could be harmful
- The metaverse is promising, he said, but the firm has so far avoided investing in virtual reality because it has not lived up to the hype
Topic | Virtual Reality
