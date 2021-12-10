A reflection of the US flag seen on the signs of the WeChat and TikTok apps on September 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

Biden administration reviewing app security recommendations ordered after dropped WeChat and TikTok bans

  • Federal agencies have submitted a report on the risks of apps associated with foreign adversaries along with recommended actions
  • The Biden administration ordered the assessment of foreign apps after it scrapped a Trump-era executive action seeking to ban Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat

Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Updated: 10:18am, 10 Dec, 2021

