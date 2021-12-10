New York-based Republic Realm spent US$4.3 million to acquire digital land from The Sandbox, a virtual website where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. Photo: Handout
Chinese state media flags volatility, money laundering as risks in metaverse land sales
- People’s Daily said property sales in the metaverse resembled ‘product financialisation’ and carried risks of volatility, fraud and money laundering
- Some winners of a virtual real estate lottery have listed their property on e-commerce platforms, with asking prices reaching tens of thousands of yuan
