The Chinese government is in the midst of a massive campaign to review all of the country’s apps for data violations. Photo: AFP Photo
China tech crackdown: Beijing declares initial victory in cleaning up mobile apps
- The country’s internet watchdog has reviewed more than 1,000 apps for data privacy violations, says government report
- The government’s increased scrutiny of smartphone apps have created uncertainties for tech firms that run some of China’s most popular online platforms
