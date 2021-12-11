The Chinese government is in the midst of a massive campaign to review all of the country’s apps for data violations. Photo: AFP Photo
The Chinese government is in the midst of a massive campaign to review all of the country’s apps for data violations. Photo: AFP Photo
Apps
Tech /  Policy

China tech crackdown: Beijing declares initial victory in cleaning up mobile apps

  • The country’s internet watchdog has reviewed more than 1,000 apps for data privacy violations, says government report
  • The government’s increased scrutiny of smartphone apps have created uncertainties for tech firms that run some of China’s most popular online platforms

Topic |   Apps
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese government is in the midst of a massive campaign to review all of the country’s apps for data violations. Photo: AFP Photo
The Chinese government is in the midst of a massive campaign to review all of the country’s apps for data violations. Photo: AFP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE