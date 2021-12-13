This file photo taken on December 17, 2020 shows a physical imitation of bitcoin at a cryptocurrency shop in Istanbul. Photo: AFP
Binance drops application for a licence to operate cryptocurrency exchange in Singapore
- Binance Asia was among some 170 firms that applied to MAS for a permit to provide cryptocurrency services last year
- Founded in China in 2017, Binance Holdings has not set up a global base yet
Topic | Bitcoin
This file photo taken on December 17, 2020 shows a physical imitation of bitcoin at a cryptocurrency shop in Istanbul. Photo: AFP