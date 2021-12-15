Data stored on blockchain is not owned by any single authority, so the decentralised design enables it to be transparent and tamper-resistant. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese province applies blockchain in ‘smart prison’ system to cut corruption and abuse cases
- The blockchain system was endorsed by the Ministry of Justice, which wants to promote its use in the national prison system that operates more than 600 facilities
- Corruption and abuse cases in Chinese prisons, which hold about 1.8 million inmates and employ 300,000 guards, often stir public anger
