People play computer games at an internet cafe in Beijing on September 10, 2021. Photo: AFP
Chinese state television warns against blockchain-based, play-to-earn games as popularity surges
- The CCTV reports said that pay-to-play blockchain games should be treated with caution, and that many are a scam
- Play-to-earn games have become one of the hottest tech trends this year, with developers seeing their valuations mushroom
