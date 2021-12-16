Live-streaming stars Xueli Cherie and Lin Shanshan were targeted by China’s internet watchdog. Photo: Weibo
Live-streaming stars Xueli Cherie and Lin Shanshan were targeted by China’s internet watchdog. Photo: Weibo
Tech /  Policy

China’s internet censors are taking down top influencers for not being good enough socialists

  • Luo Changping’s Weibo account, with 2 million followers, was closed in October after he was arrested for posting ‘insults’ about Chinese soldiers portrayed in a movie
  • Top influencers, even if they are individuals or private firms, must abide by the law and ‘vigorously promote core socialist values’, the internet watchdog said

Topic |   Censorship in China
Iris DengTracy Qu
Iris Deng and Tracy Qu

Updated: 6:00pm, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Live-streaming stars Xueli Cherie and Lin Shanshan were targeted by China’s internet watchdog. Photo: Weibo
Live-streaming stars Xueli Cherie and Lin Shanshan were targeted by China’s internet watchdog. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE