Live-streaming stars Xueli Cherie and Lin Shanshan were targeted by China’s internet watchdog. Photo: Weibo
China’s internet censors are taking down top influencers for not being good enough socialists
- Luo Changping’s Weibo account, with 2 million followers, was closed in October after he was arrested for posting ‘insults’ about Chinese soldiers portrayed in a movie
- Top influencers, even if they are individuals or private firms, must abide by the law and ‘vigorously promote core socialist values’, the internet watchdog said
Topic | Censorship in China
