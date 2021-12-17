People play games in the video gaming centre in Shanghai, China, 31 August 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s video gaming crackdown: 2021 revenue growth slows sharply amid teenage play limits and new licence suspensions
- Industry’s gross sales revenue grew 6.4 per cent in 2021 from a year ago, a sharp reduction from last year’s 20.7 per cent growth, according to report
- Slower growth comes after Chinese regulators implemented teenage play limits and froze new game licence approvals in August
Topic | Gaming
